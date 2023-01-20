Mission Majnu Leaked Online In HD Print: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika’s Spy Thriller Available For Free Download

Sidharth Malhotra has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, days after his birthday, his much awaited spy thriller Mission Majnu has released. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie also stars Rahsmika Mandanna and marks her first collaboration with Sidharth. After making headlines with an intriguing trailer, Mission Majnu was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However, this Sidharth Malhotra starrer has fallen prey to piracy.

According to media reports, Mission Majnu has been leaked online after hours of its release on the OTT platform. The reports stated that the spy thriller has been available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram, SkyMoviesHd, Vegamovies, Mp4moviez and others. Well, this is likely to affect the viewership of the movie. Clearly, Bollywood filmmakers all efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. To note, apart from Mission Majnu, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali, Drishyam 2, Uunchai, Avatar: The Way Of Water etc also were leaked online.

Meanwhile, Mission Majnu has opened to rave reviews from the trade analysts, critics and celebs. Talking about it, trade analyst Sumit Kadel stated that the movie deserved a theatrical release. He wrote, "Feel sad that films like Mission Majnu is releasing directly on OTT.. After Shershaah - #SidharthMalhotra again lost a chance of having a theatrical HIT. Nevertheless Pyaar Beshumar milega is baar bhi."

Interestingly, Sidharth has been all praises for Mission Majnu as well and stated that it is inspired by true events. "This is the first time for me playing a character based in the 1970s so there is a retro aspect to it. The lingo is different and since I am an Indian spy in Pakistan, he speaks Urdu and portrays himself to be different. There are so many layers," he added.