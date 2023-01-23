Netizens TROLL SRK's Daughter Suhana For Wearing Revealing Short-Dress, Say ‘Ye Dikhana Kya Chah Rhi Hai'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has lately been in the headlines for her public appearances and also for her Bollywood debut. The star kid was recently spotted praying with her bestie Shanaya Kapoor in Dubai, where they attended a star-studded launch party hosted by Nobu at the Atlantis The Royal. The after-party was thrown at the hotel's Club 22 by supermodel and American socialite Kendall Jenner to celebrate the launch of her tequila brand. Notably, Suhana, her mother, Gauri Khan, and Shanaya were on the guest list.

Suhana and Shanaya also clicked a photo with Kendall Jenner, which went viral all over the internet. While sharing the pictures Suhana wore a short pink dress that also showed off her cleavage, while Shanaya decked up in a strapless red dress looked drop-dead gorgeous. On the other hand, Kendall was seen wearing a green shaded dress, which she paired with latex arm-length gloves and knee-high boots. The three ladies flaunted their beautiful smiles as they posed for the cameras.

As soon as the pictures went viral, several fans praised Suhana Khan for her simplicity, while there were some social media users who were not much impressed by her look and also trolled her for wearing a too revealing dress. One user said, "Suhana looks like a disaster," while another social media user said, "Suhana really needs a good hair stylist". Another said, "iske hair hmesha aise hi kyun hote." "isko koi acha hairstylist dund do," one comment read. Another comment read, "Ye dikhana kya chah rhi h," another commented, "Ab shakal nahi h to figure se hi attrac kr lete h public."

The other celebrities who were spotted at Kendall Jenner's launch party in Dubai were choreographer Farah Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar. The starry bags was hosted by the supermodel at Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah on the occasion of the launch of for her tequila brand.