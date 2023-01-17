Nothing Can Stop This Josh Creator From Achieving His Dreams And Support His Family!

Soon after, he created his own channel but there were no hopes of making a living from other platforms. Nadeem belongs to a middle-class family and also worked as a helper (Panchayat Secretary - Helper) but he is currently jobless.

He started his Journey on the JOSH app on September 21, 2020, when he was going through a rough patch in his life. At first, he struggled to grow but since we have taken him into Managed system, he started growing.

Advertisement

Despite his handicapped situation, Nadeem always tries to participate in JOSH challenges, whether dance or lipsync. He is getting JOSH brand UGC collab videos and is earning well from the app.

Right now, the JOSH app is the only earning source for him. He is very happy about it and willing to work harder to grow himself on the platform.

You can check Nadeem's Josh profile HERE.