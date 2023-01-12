Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan About His First Girlfriend, Pathaan Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

The King of Bollywood is known for his humour and quick, witty replies. He is promoting his upcoming movie on social media by engaging with his fans and followers. Once again, he interacted with his fans on Twitter and gave some insights about his life and Pathaan as well.

During the same session, one fan asked about SRK's first girlfriend, and his answer wasn't that obvious but just melted our hearts. One of his fans on social media asked him, "@iamsrk, who is your first girlfriend? The star replied with a name that was none other than his sweetheart wife Gauri Khan. "My wife Gauri," SRK said.

Check out the tweet here:-

GAURI KHAN & SRK

Speaking of Shah Rukh and Gauri's fairytale love story, the two met each other when they were teens. After years of courtship, SRK tied the knot with Gauri in 1991, and the couple has been going strong for over three decades now. They are parents to three children-Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam-and have given us some major couple goals. Gauri has proven herself as a successful interior designer and film producer, and she is much more than just a star wife.

ABOUT PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger franchise and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh will be seen playing a RW agent in Pathaan, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.