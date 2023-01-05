Pathaan: Bajrang Dal Vandalise Theatre, Tear Posters Of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film In Ahmedabad

Pathaan controversy: Bajrang Dal activists barged into a theatre inside a mall in Ahmedabad, staging a protest against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film. The activitists reportedly vandalised the theatre, expressing their displeasure over the release of the much-awaited flick, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

BAJRANG DAL PROTESTS AGAINST PATHAAN IN AHEMDABAD

The Hindu nationalist organisation staged a protest against the release of Pathaan on Wednesday (January 4) in Ahmedabad, issuing a warning to owners of the theatres. The activists warned the owners, saying that if they release the film in theatres, they will face consequences.

The members of the right-wing outfit created a ruckus at a mall, tearing up the posters of Pathaan. They said that they won't allow the release of the action thriler in the city. According to a report in PTI, five people were detained and later released.

A video from the hall is being heavily circulated on social media where a group of members can be seen crushing the posters of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan using their feet.

A Twitter user shared the video along with the caption, "Ahemdabad: Bajrang Dal Protest against #Pathaan, vandalized the theater while raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram." Check out his post right here!

PATHAAN CONTROVERSY: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The highly anticipated flick has been trending on social media ahead of its release. Earlier the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Gujarat said that it would not allow the screening of the movie in state. The film got embroiled into a controversy, owing to the song Besharam Rang where Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an saffron coloured outfit with grooving to the beats of the peppy number with Shah Rukh Khan.

A few political leaders accused the makers of hurting religious sentiments through the dress that featured in the song.

PATHAAN TRAILER RELEASE DATE

While the film has been mired into a controversy ever since the song Besharam Rang was unveiled, movie buffs are quite excited for the release. The trailer of the film will be released on January 10, 2023.

Contrary to the rumours, YRF is not changing the title of Pathaan. The movie will arrive in the cinema halls on January 25, 2023. The big ticket release will be available for viewing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the main antagonist. He will be seen locking horns with SRK, who is playing a RAW agent in the flick.

Stay tuned for more updates.