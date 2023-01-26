Aisi Filmein...: Kangana Ranaut's SHOCKING Reaction On Record Breaking Pathaan Box Office Collection

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller, which released on Wednesday (January 25), has received amazing response from all the corners. Be it the multiplex chains or single cinema halls, the film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has performed well in the theatres. Surpassing all expectations, the Siddharth Anand directorial has registered a record-breaking opening.

Can you guess how Kangana Ranaut reacted when she was asked to comment on the first day box office collection of Pathaan at an event in Mumbai? Her reaction might shock a few of the readers.

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO HUGE PATHAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

The Queen actress, who hosted a wrap up party for the team of Emergency, interacted with the media and the paparazzi. When asked about the success of Pathaan, she said that films like Pathaan should work.

"Pathaan bhi acha kar rahi hai. Aisi filmein chalni chahiye. I feel ki Hindi cinema wale peeche reh gaya, har insan apne level pe koshish kar raha hain," Kangana said. A video from the event was shared by Kangana's fan club on Twitter.

(English translation- Pathaan is doing very well. Movies like this should definitely work. Hindi cinema is finally trying to bring back the business.)

PATHAAN DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Pathaan at multiplex chains on his official Twitter handle. He gave an update of the collection of the films till 8:15pm. The prominent critic revealed that Pathaan performed better than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 at the multiplexes.

"#Pathaan at national chains... Day 1... Update: 8.15 pm. #PVR: 11.40 cr #INOX: 8.75 cr #Cinepolis 4.90 cr Total: ₹ 25.05 cr SUPERB. Note: Better than #War [₹ 19.67 cr], #TOH [₹ 18 cr] and #KGF [₹ 22.15 cr] - *entire day* numbers at multiplex chains," Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

KANGANA RANAUT UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, the Panga star will be next seen in Emergency, which she has produced her home banner. She has not only acted in the biographical political drama but also directed it. The much-awaited flick will hit the silver screens on October 20, 2023.

On Tuesday (January 24), Kangana had announced the releae date of Emergency as she returned to Twitter. The Bollywood diva's Twitter handle was restored after twenty months. It was suspended for violating the rules of the social networking platform.

Kangana also has Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation and Manikarnika Returns in pipeline.

Stay tuned for more updates.