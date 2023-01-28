Pichle Sabhi Tweet Ki Galtiyan Maaf: Shah Rukh Khan Fans REACT As KRK Says 'I Am Jandu Baam In Front Of Him'

Pathaan Box Office Collection: There are multiple reasons why Shah Rukh Khan is known as the Badshah of Bollywood. Proving all his naysayers wrong, King Khan delivered a blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, smashing all the records. Love or hate but you cannot debate that the Chennai Express actor is ruling the box office once again. Numbers don't lie.

Remember the time when KRK trolled Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that Pathaan would emerge as a box office failure. The self-proclaimed critic retracted his words after the movie set the cash registers jingling. Guess what? He posted a tweet, calling himself 'Jandu Baam' in front of the Bollywood superstar. Yes, you read that right!

Kamal Rashid Khan has now praised SRK on social media, saying that the actor has proved why he is the Badshah of Bollywood.

KRK's Tweet For Shah Rukh Khan KRK's Tweet For Shah Rukh Khan KRK said that he asked Shah Rukh Khan to change the name of his Pathaan but the latter was sure that the title is perfect for the project. In a surprising tweet, the Deshdrohi actor said on Friday (January 27) that he is 'Jandu Baam' in front of the talented actor. 'I was insisting and asking iamsrk to change name #Pathaan. But he was sure that this name is perfect. And finally he has proved that he is still Badshah of Bollywood and I am a 'Jandu Baam' in front of him,' KRK wrote on the micro-blogging site. Fans Troll KRK, React To His Tweet Fans Troll KRK, React To His Tweet The netizens wondered if KRK's Twitter handle was hacked as he praised Shah Rukh Khan in his post. The Twitter users playfully trolled the critic, asking him if he was in his senses while writing the tweet. They said that they are ready to 'forgive all his previous tweets' because he appreciated SRK in his recent post. 'Aree..bs bhai bs..pichle sabhi tweet ki galtiyan maaf' one user wrote on the micro-blogging site. 'I wonder how much pressure he's going through rn! It made him write even THIS just imagine,' another user tweeted. Advertisement Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3 Pathaan, which made a roaring start on Wednesday, earned Rs 38 crore on Friday (January 27), taking the total collection to Rs 161 crore in India. Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Pathaan on his official Twitter handle. '#Pathaan is having a RECORD-SMASHING run... Day 3 [working day after big holiday] is EXCEPTIONAL... Will FLY on Day 4-5 [Sat-Sun]... Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Day 4 [Sat], ₹ 250 cr on Day 5 [Sun]... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr. Total: ₹ 161 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz,' Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screens after four years. The film smashed all box office records, minting Rs 219 crore within two days of release across the world.

SRK has received rave reviews for his power-packed performance in the action thriller that was directed by Siddharth Anand. Several celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar have showered the movie with praise on social media.

