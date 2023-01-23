Pathaan: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Advice When She Started Her Career & It's Relatable

With just 2 days to release, the excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan is increasing. Fans are eagerly waiting for January 25 as they would get to see SRK after almost 4 years on the silver screen. Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Though the stars have not promoted the film on any other platform, YRF released an interview with Deepika ahead of its release in which she is seen talking about working with SRK again and a piece of advice he gave her in the early days of her career.

Deepika Padukone's latest interview, titled "Pathaan conversations with Deepika Padukone," was released by YRF on YouTube on January 23. The actress opens up about her Pathaan journey while also expressing her feelings about working with Shah Rukh again.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is reuniting with Shah Rukh after eight years, who was also her first co-star. The actress made her Bollywood debut with SRK in Farha Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. The duo went on to act in a few more hit movies, including Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, Deepika, in a recent conversation, revealed a piece of career advice she received from SRK that has stuck with her even today.

DEEPIKA REVEALS THE CAREER ADVICE SRK GAVE HER

Deepika Padukone is seen in the video speaking about several things, from the songs of Pathaan that have become popular now to the diet and fitness regime she followed to get that toned body for her character. The actress also spoke about the chemistry and relationship she shares with Shah Rukh.

While sharing her experience of working in Pathaan with SRK again, Deepika revealed one piece of career advice the superstar gave her during her initial days in Bollywood: "Eventually, for me, movies become really special because of the experiences and I have had a great time here. I think we have all had a great time. That shows in the film. It shows in the songs for sure. All of you have seen it. In fact, Shah Rukh was the first one who had given me this piece of advice."

She then added, "He said, 'always collaborate with people who you know you are going to have a good time with'. And I surely did on this film. And I think that's what will make this film a huge success."

ABOUT PATHAAN

Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan is a spy thriller that marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after 2018's Zero. Backed by Yash Raj Films, SRK and Deepika play spies in the film, while John Abraham is the main antagonist. Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe.