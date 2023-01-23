Pathaan: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Advice When She Started Her Career & It's Relatable
With just 2 days to release, the excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan is increasing. Fans are eagerly waiting for January 25 as they would get to see SRK after almost 4 years on the silver screen. Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Though the stars have not promoted the film on any other platform, YRF released an interview with Deepika ahead of its release in which she is seen talking about working with SRK again and a piece of advice he gave her in the early days of her career.
Deepika Padukone's latest interview, titled "Pathaan conversations with Deepika Padukone," was released by YRF on YouTube on January 23. The actress opens up about her Pathaan journey while also expressing her feelings about working with Shah Rukh again.
For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is reuniting with Shah Rukh after eight years, who was also her first co-star. The actress made her Bollywood debut with SRK in Farha Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. The duo went on to act in a few more hit movies, including Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, Deepika, in a recent conversation, revealed a piece of career advice she received from SRK that has stuck with her even today.
DEEPIKA REVEALS THE CAREER ADVICE SRK GAVE HER
Deepika Padukone is seen in the video speaking about several things, from the songs of Pathaan that have become popular now to the diet and fitness regime she followed to get that toned body for her character. The actress also spoke about the chemistry and relationship she shares with Shah Rukh.
While sharing her experience of working in Pathaan with SRK again, Deepika revealed one piece of career advice the superstar gave her during her initial days in Bollywood: "Eventually, for me, movies become really special because of the experiences and I have had a great time here. I think we have all had a great time. That shows in the film. It shows in the songs for sure. All of you have seen it. In fact, Shah Rukh was the first one who had given me this piece of advice."
She then added, "He said, 'always collaborate with people who you know you are going to have a good time with'. And I surely did on this film. And I think that's what will make this film a huge success."
Watch the video here:-
ABOUT PATHAAN
Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan is a spy thriller that marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after 2018's Zero. Backed by Yash Raj Films, SRK and Deepika play spies in the film, while John Abraham is the main antagonist. Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe.
- Entertainment News Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary
- From Deepika Padukone's Red Saree To Aishwarya Rai's Anarkali Suit, 4 Worst Dressed Celebs At Ambanis Bash
- Netizens School Shah Rukh Khan's Fan As He Talks About KILLING Himself If He Cannot Watch Pathaan; WATCH Video
- Ye Kis Jokham...: Shark Tank India 2's Anupam Mittal Apologises For Goof-up On Ranveer-Deepika's Jodi Name
- Pathaan Advance Bookings: After Record-Breaking Overseas Booking, Here's When SRK Fans Can Book Their Tickets
- Pathaan Release: Whopping Net Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Their Co-Stars
- Shah Rukh Khan Slays The Airport Look In White Tee & Blue Jeans As He Wraps Up Dubai Promotions Of Pathaan
- VIRAL: Pathaan Craze Reaches Indonesia, Country Dance Group Recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Scene By Scene
- Entertainment NEWS Updates: Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa; Abdu Rozik To Leave Bigg Boss 16
- 'Same To Same SRK' Fans React As Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan In Viral Video
- Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Trailer Is OUT; Hrithik Celebrates 49th Birthday
- Entertainment News Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka