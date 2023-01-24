Pathaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Hours Before Release: Report
Pathaan leaked online for free download: Bollywood has been trying to cope with privacy as it affected the box office collection of several films. While the makers leave no stone unturned to curb the menace, there are a few websites that leak the movies within a few hours of release. This time a major film has fallen prey to piracy. If the recent buzz is to be believed, Pathaan has been leaked online for free download a few hours before its scheduled release. Yes, you read that right!
While YRF Films have not released an official statement about the leak, media reports suggest that Pathaan has been leaked for free download in several websites. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is slated to hit the silver screens tomorrow. The news of the movie's leak comes a few hours before the release.
PATHAAN LEAKED ONLINE FOR FREE DOWNLOAD A FEW HOURS BEFORE RELEASE?
According to the official Instagram page of ABP News, Pathaan has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmy4wap, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld and Vegamovies. Viewers need to understand that downloading or watching a pirated film is a punishable offence and one must avoid it.
The production house, artists, technicians and other crew members give their heart and soul to the project and one should never support piracy as it not only affects the industry but also causes loss to overall economy.
DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.
