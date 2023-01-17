Pathaan Release: Whopping Net Worth Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Their Co-Stars

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to return to the big screens with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and fans are excited to watch him again after a gap of four years.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the main roles, the spy thriller is among the most hyped Hindi films of recent times.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day, on January 25. The spy thriller is only a few days away from its release now and has already created a huge hype.

As the film is expected to break several box office records, let's look at the net worth of SRK and his Pathaan co-stars here.