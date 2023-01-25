Pathaan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Massive Response; Reviewers Call It Monstrous Entertainer
It's been a while since we saw Shah Rukh Khan in a full fledged movie and needless to say, his massive fan following across the world has been eagerly waiting to witness his charisma once again. And the wait is finally over as Shah Rukh is finally coming with the much awaited Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while Pathaan has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town, it has been opened to rave reviews from critics and reviewers.
Trade analyst Rohit K Jaiswal has been all praises for this Shah Rukh starrer and called it a monstrous entertainer. He tweeted, 'Pathaan till Interval - taggering....
Fast Paced, High Voltage Action. Srk Intro Scene turned theatre into a stadium... Monstrous Entertainment...'
Renowned journalist Aashu Mishra spoke about the thunderous response for Pathaan and tweeted, 'First half of #Pathaan is FAB #ShahRukhKhan owns the film all I can hear is loud cheers and whistles the moment he appears on screen'.
Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel couldn't stop praising Pathaan. He wrote, '#Pathaan Interval - VERY GOOD.. Non Stop Action & Entertainment'. He further tweeted, '#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai ..'
I Always Wanted To Do Something Like Mission Impossible: SRK
To note, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Interestingly, the superstar also spoke about why he chose Pathaan to be his comeback film and said, 'I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films, when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to it, because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So I have to make a film that makes all of you happy, and all these three films (Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan) are what I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like Mission Impossible, cool action film-I think Pathaan is like that'.
