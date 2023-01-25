Pathaan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Massive Response; Reviewers Call It Monstrous Entertainer

I Always Wanted To Do Something Like Mission Impossible: SRK

To note, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Interestingly, the superstar also spoke about why he chose Pathaan to be his comeback film and said, 'I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films, when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to it, because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So I have to make a film that makes all of you happy, and all these three films (Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan) are what I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like Mission Impossible, cool action film-I think Pathaan is like that'.