Priyanka Chandel on Bigg Boss 16 : I think Priyanka Chahar is a fierce contestant.

Priyanka Chandel who has been a part of a popular reality show like Splitsvilla recently spoke to us about this season of the show. Upon being asked if she has been following this season, the actress said, "Honestly, I am unable to catch up with this season much. However, I keep checking some clips here and there on the social media and I feel the contestants are putting up a strong game. I love Abdu Rozik and find him really cute. Apart from this, from whatever I have seen, I feel Priyanka Chahar is coming across as a fierce and strong contestant."

We asked her if she'd want to be a part of this season if given a chance and the actress said, "Definitely if given a chance I would love to be a part of this season of Bigg Boss. I have been a part of a reality show similar to Bigg Boss earlier. (Splitsvilla) I think it will be easier for me to understand the game better then the other contestants.Definitely if given a chance i would love to do big boss.

Priyanka also told us how she is a die hard fan of host Salman Khan and that if she is ever given a chance to be on the show, She will not miss a chance to express her heart out to him.