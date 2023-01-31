‘Looks Like Daddy!!' Fans Go Gaga As Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Reveals Malti Marie's Face To The World. See PICS

Priyanka Chopra surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by introducing her daughter to the world. Priyanka and Nick, who had been hiding their daughter Malti Marie's face, revealed it to the media and her fans on Tuesday, weeks after she turned one. Priyanka recently attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick, his brother Kevin, and Joe Jonas unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Jonas Brothers were on the centre stage, and Priyanka sat on the front row with daughter Malti Marie in her arms, cheering them on. Priyanka was accompanied by Joe and Kevin's wives, Shopie Turner and Danile. Baby Malti looked extremely adorable in a cream outfit with a matching hairband. She also had tiny ear studs. On Instagram, PeeCee posted a picture and a video from the event, in which Malti's face is clearly visible.

"So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers," Priyanka captioned her post. The photo shows the three Jonas Brothers standing and holding their Walk of Fame certificates on the stage.

On the other hand, Priyanka is seen playing with Malti, and we can hear Nick giving a shootout to his wife as he says, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you." He then waves at Malti and says, "Malti Marie, hi there, I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

FANS REACT TO MALTI MARIE PICS

Fans were overjoyed to finally see Malti Marie's face. As soon as her photos went viral on the internet, Priyanka and Nick's fans rushed to comment, saying Malti looks like her father Nick. One fan wrote, "Can see you cute baby." One more fan wrote, "Saw baby's face. Looks like her dad," while another said, "Looks like Daddy!!!!" One more fan said, "Just like a nick". "Looks like daddy totally. Cuteee oh my God," wrote another. A person commented, "OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 according to traditional Hindu and Christian rituals. The couple welcomed Malti last year via surrogacy.