Stop Hiding The Baby's Face, Nobody Cares Anymore: Priyanka Chopra TROLLED Again For Masking Malti's Face

Priyanka Chopra is currently holidaying with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On January 23, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share lovely pictures from their lazy Sunday outing, and sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote "Sunday," followed by some emojis with a heart eye and folded hands. It looks like the family of three had a memorable time by the beach as they enjoyed the view.

In the pictures, both Nick and Priyanka are twinning in casual winter wear, while the actress holds her daughter Malti in her arms, who is seen in a yellow hoodie dress and white stockings. The actress once again chose to mask Malti's face with an emoji, and that is exactly what didn't go well with many of the social media users.

Several took to Priyanka's post to comment why she puts her daughter's face out and masks it when she is not comfortable showing it to the people. One social media user wrote, "Don't post pictures of your baby if you don't want anyone to see them! Very simple .... (sic)," another said, "I have to agree. If you do not want to show the child, don't post anything with her in it. Pretty simple. (sic)."

One netizen wrote, "Don't post if you choose to not show her face. Simple and easy," while another said, "Why are closing her face, stop posting her till you are ready to show us her face." "Stop hiding that baby face, is 2023 nobody cares anymore," commented one. On social media user commented, "If you don't want show the face don't show at all."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON OPTING SURROGACY

On January 15, 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Since then, Priyanka has been accused of lending out womb and trolled for opting surrogacy for a child. Breaking her silence on why she chose surrogacy, the actress told British Vogue, "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months. You don't know me, You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."