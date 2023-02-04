Raj Grover Is Breaking The Internet With His Amazing Content At Such A Young Age

Social media has proved to be a boon. Don't you think that people from all age groups are looking to find success in it? While many just post random reels and struggle to gain followers, some unco individuals like Raj Grover truly entertain the netizens by sharing quality content. We bet you might have already giggled and shared a few of his reels!

He has more than 930k followers on Instagram and more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. His videos go viral on social media platforms promptly after being posted. Needless to say, Raj Grover has shaken the internet with his relatable content. And he is doing all this at the age of 15. Yes, you read it right!

Amidst an ocean full of digital creators who have years of experience, this young boy is setting the internet ablaze in his teenage years. Isn't that astounding? Well, we are stunned too.

At an age when people are confused about their career options, Raj Grover has already started ascending the ladder of success. He says, "You should take a leap of faith and follow your heart; it will always lead to the right place. Creating these videos gives me contentment, and the love that I receive from the audience further motivates me."

Raj Grover started his journey in 2019 by creating content on Tik Tok. Though he didn't find success initially, he did gain enough confidence to embark on this journey. After that, he started making content for Instagram and eventually launched a YouTube channel too. Today, his videos amass millions of views and are shared by numerous people.

Not only that, but Raj Grover has collaborated with other content creators and worked with brands like Saregema Cred, Coursera, KukuFM, Playground, CoinDCX, Duolingo, Too Yum!, and many more. This young boy has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for many people, especially teenagers. We hope that he will keep entertaining us with his reels.