Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha Kapoor's Face But There's A Catch - Deets Inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child. The Bollywood couple became parents of a baby girl in November 2022. While fans are eagerly waiting to see the first photo of Raha Kapoor, the two celebs have decided to not reveal the face of their newborn child.

The new parents hosted a special get together for the media and paparazzi in Mumbai. They requested the shutterbugs to not click the photos of their newborn baby. They interacted with the photographers, asking them to respect their privacy and not capture the pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor on their lenses.

RANBIR KAPOOR REVEALS DAUGHTER'S FIRST PIC

Viral Bhayani posted a note on his official Instagram handle, revealing that Ranbir Kapoor shared the first pictures os his baby girl to the media and photographers. The Shamshera actor showerd the photos of his child to the paparazzi on his phone, requesting them to respect their privacy and not click her snaps whenever they are spotted in town.

"Beautiful couple #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt and #neetukapoor hosted a special get together for media photographers. The couple requested media not to click their baby. Ranbir showed us beautiful images of Baby Raha on his phone। Later he treated us with some amazing chaat," the caption for the post read.

Viral Bhayani also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor treated the paparazzi with mouth-watering chaat post the get together. Check out his post!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating each other for your years. The couple opted for an intimate wedding, which was attended by only family members and close friends. They tied the knot at Ranbir's pad in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones.

RanLia, as called by fans, surprised everyone, when they announced her pregnancy in June 2022. They welcomed a baby girl within a year of marriage. From celebs to netizens, everyone showered them with love following the birth of their daughter.

RANBIR KAPOOR, ALIA BHATT UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, Ranbir will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which has been directed by Luv Ranjan. The much-awaited comedy drama will hit the silver screens in March 2023. He will romance Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in a Hindi film.

Ranbir also has Animal and Brahmastra 2 in his kitty.

Talking about Alia, the new mom has Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara in pipeline. Ranbir and Alia's last film Brahmastra set the box office on fire, emerging as one of the highest grossers of 2022.

Keep watching this space for more updates!