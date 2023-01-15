Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming ‘Animal' Plot Revealed? Here's What We Know
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal' has generated great buzz among audiences. The actor's rugged and fierce appearance, which was leaked some days ago, further piqued curiosity about the film. Additionally, the film's premise, plot, and genre also seem to be pretty unique and different from the usual Bollywood films. According to recent reports, the upcoming film Animal is expected to centre around a father-son relationship.
Producer Bhushan Kumar has stated that the film, directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a gangster drama and will have a powerful emotional component. Furthermore, Kumar has also mentioned that the film is appropriate for viewers of all ages and can be enjoyed by the entire family, despite its gangster genre. This aspect of the film makes it different from other typical Bollywood gangster dramas, which mostly focus on violence, crime, and action.
"It's about the relationship between father and son, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. It's a never-before-seen before dynamic in this relationship. The plot is about what all a character does for his father. Animal has action, romance, revenge, drama, thrill and music," Bhushan told Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat. He further added that Animal will be released in all languages.
The film's relatable story and emotional themes will resonate with the audience across the different regions and languages, making it a pan-India hit, asserted Bhushan.
When discussing the other upcoming film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which has a planned release date of March 2023, Bhushan Kumar described it as a "full-on family entertainer" that is filled with "family values." This film promises to be a wholesome, enjoyable experience for audiences of all ages, with a strong emphasis on family and the values that bring families together.
Coming to Animal, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles.
