Republic Day 2023: Josh Artist Leela Rao Shares A Quick DIY Idea For Creating An Eco-Friendly National Flag

Speaking the artists who curated this idea, Leela, who hails from Udupi, Karnataka, is a freelance engineer and did BE in Civil Engineer.

Interestingly, Despite a degree in engineering, Leela has always been passionate about arts and crafts and decided to follow her passion. As a result, Leela started a channel 'Creative Leela Rao' wherein she showcases her artistic side and has been winning millions of arts. In fact, she always thinks about reusing waste materials lying at home and loves to create beautiful art pieces using waste materials. While Leela enjoys around 2.52K subscribers, this didn't come as a cakewalk for her. Talking about the struggles she faced, Leela stated that it was quite difficult to gain followers initially. However, she started using different social media apps which helped her connect with the audience. Soon, Josh came to her rescue which helped her reach more people. As, Leela started uploading short videos and it gained a lot of attention. Leela emphasized that while she is elated to see her videos getting good reviews on Josh, she is very thankful to the Josh team for the support.