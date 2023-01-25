Republic Day 2023: Republic Day Special Art and Craft for School Kids shared by Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi

A little background of the talented Josh Artist Gayatri Dwivedi who bought in these ideas.

Little did this Chemical Engineer and Post grad in Finance knew that her life would change via social media. Gayatri Dwivedi hails from Gurgaon, sharing her life experiences she says how covid changed alot of things for her. She ended up founding a startup related to fashion, but covid hit the business and she had to shut it off. With Gayatri having mind blowing ideas, she had to channelize her creative energy. That's how her exciting journey kicked off, she started doing DIY's, home decor setups etc.

She's a social butterfly and this was her getaway from that monotonous life during the pandemic where suddenly the world had come to a quiet pause. Gayatri found her silver lining! Wearing her heart on her sleeve she continued to follow her passion and today Gayatri is a very popular creator on the leading platform Josh!

Josh continues to support such creators who have a "Never Give Up Attitude" and gives them a platform to showcase their talents.