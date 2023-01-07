Rohit Shetty Admitted To Hospital In Hyderabad, Here's What Happened

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who recently helmed Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, is currently busy shooting for his debut web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad. According to the latest reports, he got injured during the shoot on January 7 (Saturday) and got admitted to Kamineni Hospitals.

As per the ongoing buzz, the filmmaker sustained an injury on his hand while shooting for the much-awaited series at Ramoji Film City. Rohit, reportedly, got hurt while filming a car chase sequence and the production team immediately took him to the hospital.

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani also took to social media and shared the news with his followers. He wrote "Director Rohit Shetty Injured During Shooting Of Web Series Indian Police Force. He is admitted at Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. Hope he is fine and he gets well soon #rohitshetty"

Take a look at his post below:

After a minor surgery, Rohit Shetty got discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now. His spokesperson revealed that he resumed work after leaving the hospital.

"Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," the statement read.

At Ramoji Film City, the much-awaited web series is currently being filmed. For the important schedule, a sizable set is rumoured to have been built. Car chase sequences and other intense action and stunt scenes were part of the shoot.

For the unversed, Indian Police Force is headlines by Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi among others are playing crucial roles in it. Directed and produced by Shetty, the action series is going to be an Amazon Prime Video original and premiere directly on the OTT giant.

Keep watching this space for more updates!