Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Pose Together At An Event, Netizens Say ‘Isse Kaise Patt Gyi Ye'

Weeks after actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma set social media ablaze when their kissing video from a New Year's bash in Goa went viral. Now, they were seen attending an awards event in Mumbai on Sunday. Both grabbed eyeballs once again after Vijay bumped into Tamannaah and posed together for the paps. The rumoured lovebirds impressed everyone with their stylish best as Tamannaah was seen wearing a cut-out dress. While Vijay Varma opted for a quirky attire.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, both actors are seen posing for the cameras at an event. Tamannaah is seen holding a trophy while Vijay walks by behind her and then stops to greet and join her. Both then pose together with a huge smile on their faces. Tamannaah wore a royal blue dress, whereas Vijay had a colourful jacket and black denims, with his hair covered with a barret.

Fans were really impressed by their romantic gesture on the red carpet and how they held each other's hands. A fan said, "They are so cute together," while another wrote, "They make a nice couple." Meanwhile, some were ready to troll the actors and dropped comments saying how Tamannaah could be in a relationship with Vijay and that she deserves better. Check out here:

On user wrote, "Isse kaise Patt gyi ye heroine," while another one said, "langoor k hath me angoor." "tamanah se to kaafi accha actor h yeh," said one user. Another Instagram user wrote, "Oh tammu u deserve better." One user said, "jodi achhi nehi lagi," another comment read, "tamannah ne bhi kya cartoon dhunda h." One commented, "VV ki lottery lag gyi." "Are they really a couple.. has she lost it.." said another.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made headlines on New Year's Eve when their kissing video from a private party in Goa was captured by a fan. They seem to be hugging each other and getting cosy as they dance together at the party to ring in the new year. After a few days, they were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport one after the other, confirming that they were together in Goa.

It has been reported that both are special friends and have grown closer on the sets of Lust Stories 2.