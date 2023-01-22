Saba Azad Joins BF Hrithik Roshan's Family For Sister Sunaina's Birthday Celebration, See PICS

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, celebrated her birthday with her family in an intimate midnight celebration. On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram to wish his sister and shared a few photos of them together. One of the photos also showed an inside look at the birthday celebration, with the actor's girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, also joining the Roshans for Sunaina's birthday bash. Hrithik's sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan were also present.

Sharing an adorable post for her sister Sunaina, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn't exist didi. Thank you for being exactly who you are and the way you are. You teach without even knowing that you do. I love you. Happy Birthday!!"

Earlier, Hrithik and Sunaina's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a sweet birthday wish for her daughter along with an adorable photo, which said, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina ... my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat your happiness means the world to all of your family we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all ... we want your life filled with colours." The note was followed by colourful heart emojis.

Besides Saba, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan and uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan, and father, Rakesh, were a part of the family picture celebration.

They all gathered around Sunaina, who sat with her elaborate birthday cake in front of her. Hrithik posed with his arm around Saba as they smiled for the group photo. Actor Neetu Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Pinkie's post.

ON WORK FRONT

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Up next, he has Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Whereas Saba will be seen in her next film, Songs of Paradise, and Rocket Boys season 2.