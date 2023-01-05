Sana Saeed Reveals How She Met Her Hungarian Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, Says ‘It's quite interesting when...'

Sana Saeed, who is well-known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently made headlines as she announced her engagement with her American boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. On January 1, the actress shared a video clip from her romantic engagement proposal on her Instagram account.

For the initiated, the actress made her debut as an adult in Karan Johar's Student of the Year and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media pages. The just-engaged 34-year-old celeb opened up Hungarian about her fiance and revealed a few more details about their relationship.

SANA SAEED ON WHY SHE USES SIGN LANGUAGES TO COMMUNICATE WITH HER FIANCE'S PARENTS

Now, in an interview with TOI, Sana Saeed shared that the love of her life, Csaba Wagner, belongs to Hungary and that they both met on a dating app. She shared, "Csaba is an American citizen from Hungary and has lived in LA for more than 11 years. His family lives in Hungary. So far, we have met each other's families virtually. I can communicate very little with his parents because they mostly speak Hungarian."

