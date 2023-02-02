CONFIRMED! SRK’s Chak De India Co-Star Chitrashi Rawat Set To Marry Actor-Beau On February 4

Film and TV actress Chitrashi Rawat, who is best known for playing the pivotal role of Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 hit Chak De India, is currently beaming with joy as she's getting married in the next two days. Yes, you read that right!

The actress is tying the knot with actor-beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on February 4. The duo first met each other on the sets of Premmayee in which they played lovers. They bonded well while shooting and their friendship soon turned into love.

After 11 years of relationship, the much-in-love couple are finally taking their relationship to the next level.

Confirming the same, Chitrashi told ETimes, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings."

She added, "We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

Talking about how they kept their relationship secret for such a long time, Chirashi concluded, "We wanted to keep our relationship private. He is also an actor. It's a loving and chilled-out relationship and I feel that is possible only when it's private. We met on a movie set and connected instantly. We didn't even realise when we fell in love... it was quite organic. Come to think of it, we haven't proposed to each other officially."

On the film front, she went on to feature in various films like Luck, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Fashion among others. She is also known for playing the role of Inspector Jwalamukhi Chautala in SAV TV's FIR.

Keep watching this space for more updates!