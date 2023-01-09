Shehnaaz Gill To Nora Fatehi, Bigg Boss Contestants Who Got Break In Salman Khan's Films

Salman Khan's most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss has seen a lot of contestants that went on to win the hearts of the audience and touch whole new heights of popularity and growth in their careers. The Bollywood superstar is well known for launching some great talents in the industry. Having hosted Bigg Boss for 12 years, Salman Khan has also given a big break in films to some contestants after they have served their stint on the show. This has further framed the career graph of the Bigg Boss contestants who have bagged a role opposite Salman Khan.

So, here top 5 celebrities who have grabbed a role in films opposite Salman Khan post their stint at Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz Gill The way Shehnaaz Gill has impressed the audience during her stint in Bigg Boss season 13 is well known to everyone. She has certainly introduced a distinct charm of cuteness that not only left the audience but also the host Salman Khan impressed. This has made her beg a role in Salman khan's highly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This one is indeed one of the biggest breaks any contestant has ever begged from Bigg Boss. Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 9. While she is a well-known name today for super hit dance numbers, like Dilbar, and Garmi among others. Post her stint at Bigg Boss her career graph has truly turned upward while she also grabbed a role opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Advertisement Ashmit Patel Ashmit Patel appeared in Bigg Boss season 4 and this is the time when his career graph was redefined when he grabbed a role alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho post the show. This has indeed made him grab some other projects as well. Sana Khan Remember Sana Khan from Bigg Boss 6? During her journey, the actress managed to grab the attention of Salman Khan, who helped her realise her dreams of working for the big screen. Sana grabbed her role in the 2014 release Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan. Armaan Kohli Armaan Kohli grabbed the attention of Salman Khan when he participated in Bigg Boss 7. While the actor took a break from movies, his successful journey in the BB7 house helped him in grabbing the role of an antagonist in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh marked the comeback of Armaan to cinema.

