Shehzada: Fans Hail Kartik Aaryan's SWAG After New Song 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' Dropped
Kartik Aaryan is on a spree, with some interesting projects lined up for release. Currently, the superstar is gearing up for his next big-budget release, Shehzada, opposite Kriti Sanon. Both actors have worked together in Luka Chupi and have reunited again to create magic on screen.
Meanwhile, the trailer for the highly anticipated Shehzada was released a few days ago, and it has already piqued the audience's interest, as they will see the young superstar in a power-packed action avatar for the first time. With over 85 million views since its release, the masala entertainer became the most-viewed and most-watched trailer.
While the trailer release gave the #ShehzadaAaRahaHai hashtag a top spot on the trending list, the first song from the film, Munda Sona Hoon Main, has started to create buzz all over social media. As Kartik has truly left us all impressed with his brilliant dancing spectacles in Munda Sona Hoon Main, the signature hook step will surely become a hit with fans.
The party track exudes summer vibes while the uber-cool Punjabi number shows their magnetic charm in the background of the blue ocean and picturesque landscapes of beautiful Mauritius.
Fans praised Kartik Aaryan on social media for his ease in performing difficult dance moves song after song, as well as his extremely new hot look. Meanwhile, they couldn't stop raving about the new combo of Diljit and Kartik for a song, which they have declared a chartbuster of the year. On the other hand, audiences have loved the sizzling chemistry between their favourite on-screen couple, Kartik and Kriti.
Check out some of the comments here:-
As for Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 superhit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Backed by comedy, drama, and romance, Shezada also offers top-notch action. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Bankrolled by Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Arvind, Shehzada is set to release on February 10, 2023.
Besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India.
