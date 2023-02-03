Siddharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride-To-Be Turned To Be A Perfect Bridesmaid As She Grooved To 'For Aisha' Tune

Celebrity weddings are undoubtedly a major attraction for everyone and every time a b-town actor or actress is said to be tying the knot, it leaves the fans mesmerised with the dreamy ceremony! This wedding season, we are all set to witness the grand Bollywood shaadi and the fans clearly can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra who are set to tie the knot on February 6. Needless to say, the fans are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

While the actors have surely tried to keep the news under wraps, it is being reported that they will have a lavish wedding at the grand Suryagrah fort palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding preps have begun in full swing and fans are anticipating every detail of the wedding.

Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback video of Kiara Advani from her sister's wedding wherein she was seen dishing out major relationship goals. In the video, the Govinda Naam Mera actress looked ultra-glamaourous in a fuchsia pink thigh-high slit outfit. She had paired it with which she paired with long heels and completed the look with minimal make up. In the video, Kiara was seen grooving to the tunes of For Aisha, from The Sky Is Pink by MEMBA, Evan Giia, and Nooran Sisters

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding, it is reported that Sidharth and Kiara might ditch Sabyasachi and opt for her dearest friend Manish Malhotra's fashion couture. On the other hand, the wedding at the Suryagarh Palace is said to be a close-knit affair and will be attended only by Sid and Kiara's close friends and family. A source also informed a leading daily that the security arrangement at the hotel is being looked upon to keep the wedding a private affair.