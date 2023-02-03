Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Celeb Mehendi Artist, Who Did Deepika Padukone’s Bridal Mehendi, Jets Off To Jaisalmer

Meanwhile, a leading daily also reported that a guest list of 100-125 people has been prepared for the big day. Several Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput among others are said to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The reports also say that around 80 rooms have been booked at the luxury palace in Jaisalmer and a fleet of 70 cars has been booked for the guests.

While everyone is gearing up to witness the big fat wedding, Sid's family is said to be preparing for a surprise performance to welcome Kiara into the family. Well, we are surely excited to witness one of the biggest B-town shaadis, and also waiting to see who's who of the film industry makes it to the ceremonies, what about you? Stay tuned to keep yourself updated!