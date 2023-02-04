Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras In MM Couture; 150 Custom-Designed Outfits Ready, Deets Inside!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding day is almost here. The couple and their family members have reached the venue where the pre-wedding festivities have started. While we have kept you updated with every detail about the wedding, it is now time to update you on the couple's beautiful outfits which we all have been longing to see.

Quite a few times, Kiara was spotted arriving at the ace designer and her dearest friend, Manish Malhotra's house. And it was speculated that the couple will opt for MM couture for their Big Day. Well, it has turned out to be true. It is being reported that the ace designer has custom-made around 150 outfits for the wedding.

A source close to a leading website has revealed that it will indeed be a MM wedding. Kiara and Sid will be decked out in Manisha Malhotra's collection for the pre-wedding functions as well as the wedding and the ace designer has also made around 150 outfits, especially for the bride and groom's family members.

Well, now we just can't wait to get our hands on pictures from the lavish wedding!

Meanwhile, the Suryagarh Fort Palace in Jaisalmer is all decked up to host the grand wedding. Security arrangements are high and it is reported that it will be taken care of by Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yaseen. The wedding is said to see a footfall of around VVIPs which includes several big names of the cinema fraternity. Several Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput among others are said to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Sid's family is said to be preparing for a surprise performance to welcome Kiara into the family. Well, we are surely excited to witness one of the biggest B-town shaadis, and also waiting to see who's who of the film industry makes it to the ceremonies, what about you? Stay tuned to keep yourself updated!