Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Not Jaisalmer, This Is The Place Where The Couple Had Earlier Decided To Get Married

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding news has created a frenzy amongst their fans. The Bollywood couple is reportedly tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer. The couple started dating long back, however, chose to keep the news under wraps. Sid and Kiara will take the plunge at the lavish Suryagarh Fort palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Earlier today (February 4), the actress was seen arriving in Jaisalmer. Celebrity designer and friend Manish Malhotra was spotted accompanying her to the venue. Her family and guests were also photographed at the airport.

Amid this, a source close to the couple disclosed the reason why Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opted for the royal Suryagarh palace for their wedding. Talking to a leading Entertainment website, the source said that the couple was supposed to marry in Punjab because they have a lot of family in the city, so it would have been convenient for everybody to take care of the wedding preparations.

The source said that the chosen destinations were Jalandhar and Chandigarh. However, the venues they had zeroed up on were already booked.

The source even revealed that the couple discussed pushing the date to later in May, but somehow decided to get married in Rajasthan. They looked for various hotels and palaces in the royal traditional state and then chose to go for Suryagarh, which is now their wedding venue.

The celeb couple's pre-wedding festivities will include Haldi, Mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies scheduled for February 4 and February 5. Sid and Kiara will take the pheras on February 6.

Fresh reports suggest that the reception will be held on February 7. It is also being reported that they will have two receptions; one in Delhi for the groom's side, and another in Mumbai for the bride's side.