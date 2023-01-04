Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Perform On This Song At Their Wedding Sangeet; Guess The Song
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malahotra and Kiara Advani's wedding preparations are in full swing. The actors have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, and now they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. A few days ago, it was reported that Kiara and Sid will tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, at the Palace Hotel. The pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5, and it is going to be a close family ceremony. While the wedding has been reported to be a grand event with high security.
