Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Kangana Pens A Sweet Note For Soon To Wed Couple; Says ‘Rarely We See Genuine Love’

It's raining weddings in Bollywood these days. After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul' grand wedding, the tinselvile is now gearing up for another big wedding. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while is set to take the plunge and will be tying the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. It was reported that the wedding will take place in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing.

Amid this, Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, penned a sweet note for the soon-to-wed couple. Taking to her Instagram story, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress shared a beautiful video of Sidharth and Kiara wherein they were winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry. In the caption, Kangana was in awe of their chemistry and love. She wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together".

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post here: