Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Host A Reception In Mumbai On Feb 12; To Follow Ranveer-Deepika’s Footsteps

Days after KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding, the tinselvile is now set for another big fat wedding. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The much in love couple is set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding in Jaisalmer tomorrow in the presence of their family and close friends. As the wedding will be a grand affair, there are speculations about their wedding reception and it is reported that Sidharth and Kiara will be following Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's footsteps.

According to media reports, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting two receptions - Mumbai and Delhi. Reportedly, the Mumbai reception will take place on February 12. "Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey," a source was quoted saying India Today.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today. "A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others," a source was quoted saying.

On the other hand, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will have around 100 guests including, celebs like Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan etc. It is reported that around 80 rooms have been booking in Suryagarh palace.

Talking about the work front, Sidharth will be next seen Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Indian Police Force which will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time onscreen. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.