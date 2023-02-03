Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Telecast Rights Sold To This OTT Giant? Find Out Here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has become one of the most talked about affairs of recent times. Every day we get our hands on new details on the wedding that will reportedly take place on February 6 at the royal Suryagarh Fort Palace in Jaisalmer. While neither of them has made an official confirmation about their wedding, it is being said that they will have a lavish wedding in the presence of only close friends and family. It was just yesterday when a Mumbai-based paparazzi, through an Instagram post, claimed to cover the wedding. The post even got a reaction from the official Instagram handle of Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer.

And now the buzz is that the Shershaah couple's wedding will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing a cryptic post on their social media, the OTT giant wrote, "Forts are breathtakingly beautiful tho... just saying". The post includes an image of Kiara and Sidharth along with the Suryagarh Fort Palace. Check out the post here...

Well, this is surely interesting and if the reports are true, no wonder their massive fan-base will be eagerly waiting for the release of the wedding videos on the OTT platform.

To note speculations around the much-in-love couple's wedding started surfacing on social media after the Kabir Singh actress made a presence on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. During her conversation with KJo, the actress reacted about the buzz around her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting". Reportedly, the two started dating during the making of their hit film Shershaah, which was widely appreciated and fans also loved their chemistry.

On the work front, Kiara Alia Advani will be next seen in an upcoming musical Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is all geared up for his digital debut with Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the web series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.