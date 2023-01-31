Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Venue, Date, Guest List & Other Things We Know About Their Marriage

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding. While the nation is busy cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, the netizens are also busy wondering if the rumours about Kiara and Sidharth's marriage are true or not. Although the Shershaah co-stars have remained tight-lipped about the conjecture over their wedding, gossip mills suggest that they will tie the knot soon.

Unlike other couples, Sidharth and Kiara have never spoke about their relationship. Interestingly, their fans believe that they will follow the footsteps of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and directly announce their wedding on social media.

Social media is flooded with different reports about Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know the details that have surfaced on the internet about their marriage.

Sidharth Kiara Wedding Date If the rumour mills are to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth will take their relationship to the next level on February 6, 2023. Just like VicKat, the duo will reportedly also get married in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. It is being said that the Shershaah co-stars will have a traditional Indian wedding with all the functions including sangeet, haldi and mehendi. The functions will kick-start from February 4 while the sangeet ceremony is expected to take place on February 5, 2023. Sidharth Kiara Wedding Venue While the two rumoured lovebirds have not confirmed their wedding date, gossip mills have said that the wedding will take place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel. In case you want to have a wedding at the five-star hotel, you have to shell out money worth lakhs. It will be nothing short of a fairy tale wedding for Kiara and Sidharth as the hotel is situated on a hilltop in Jaisalmer. From beautiful gardens to courtyards, the splendid view of the palace makes it a perfect wedding destination. The tariff for the rooms at Suryagarh Palace starts at Rs 20,000 and reaches over Rs 1 lakh. Sidharth Kiara Wedding Outfits Amid the buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, a photo of the duo with Manish Malhotra is going viral on the internet. While Katrina Kaif chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding, it is being said that Manish Malhotra has design the wedding lehenga for the bride-to-be. There's no official confirmation about the same and we will have to wait for a while to know if the rumours are true or not. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Upcoming Films On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix. The spy drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna received a good response from the audience upon its release on the leading OTT platform. Sidharth has Yoddha and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in his kitty. Talking about Kiara Advani, she had a successful 2022 as her films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo performed well in the theatres. Her last film Govinda Naam Mera also garnered a good response on OTT. The Kabir Singh actress has RC 15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha in pipeline.

Sidharth and Kiara, if they get hitched, will be the first celebrity couple to take nuptial vows in 2023. Last year, the likes of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Vikrant Massey and Hansika Motwani tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones.

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as they have not dropped any hint about their wedding on social media.

