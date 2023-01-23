Singer Soham Mukherji On How Digital Platforms Have Added To A Musician's Life

Soham Mukherji adds, "By releasing their songs on these platforms, a singer or musician can reach their audience globally. The reach that these online platforms give is insane as compared to offline releases. Moreover, the hassle of finding a record label to drop their single can be totally cut off with these platforms. So who wouldn't wish to have their presence felt on such platforms?"

Furthermore, there are different types of karaoke apps that allow a singer to showcase their skills. Taking to this, Soham says, "These applications are doing a great job of helping new singers bolster their careers."

We will all agree with what this young singer has said. The aid that social media and digital platforms are providing to artists is ample. Soham Mukherji, too, is present on Spotify and has thousands of listeners monthly. His song Befizool was streamed more than 92,000 times. Similarly, his other singles, like David Beckham and Lifestyle (with Darcy), also have great reach.

Soham Mukherji started his journey in 2020 by joining as an A&R intern at Sony Music. Currently, he is working at Listen To The Kids in Los Angeles. The singer has many singles in the pipeline, and we hope that he will announce them soon.