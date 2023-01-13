Sriti Jha Says 'I'm Shocked' As BFF Maanvi Gagroo Gets Engaged. Fans Ask 'Who's Your Boyfriend?'

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Maanvi Gagroo as she has announced her engagement. On Friday (January 13), the Four More Shots Please actress shared a post on social media to inform fans that she is engaged. The news spread like wildfire on the internet, making the fans wonder who is Maanvi Gagroo's fiancé.

MAANVI GAGROO ENGAGED, SHARES PICS

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress posted a picture on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen smiling while looking at the camera. Maanvi flaunted her engagement ring as she posed for the photo.

The Ujda Chaman star captioned her post as, "So this happened." She added the hashtag 'engaged' and a ring emoji to denote that she is engaged.

Several celebs including Pratik Babbar, Sumeet Vyas, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar dropped comments on the post and commented Maanvi.

SRITI JHA'S REACTION ON MAANVI GAGROO'S ENGAGEMENT IS EVERY BFF EVER

Can you guess how Sriti Jha reacted after seeing Maanvi's ring photo? She dropped two comments, expressing her excitement on her BFF's engagement. In one comment, she wrote, "I'm shocked". She also wrote, "Oh my God."

Her reaction is every BFF, isn't it? Sriti Jha and Maanvi Gagroo share a close bond since the time they worked together in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom.

WHO IS MAANVI GAGROO'S BOYFRIEND/FIANCE?

While she has announced her engagement, the talented actress has not revealed details about her fiance. She has not officially confirmed her relationship and hence, fans are curious to know who is Maanvi Gagroo's fiance.

They have flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with their messages and queries about her beau.

SRITI JHA UPCOMING SHOWS

On the professional front, Sriti Jha was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which aired on Colors channel. She emerged as one of the finalists of the reality show, which was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The actress is known for her role of Pragya in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, which also starred Shabir Ahluwalia.

Last year was quite special for Sriti as she not only showcased her dancing skills in JDJ 10 but also performed daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Cirkus director Rohit Shetty.

Talking about Maavi, the TVF Pitchers star was last seen in Four More Shots Please season three, which beamed on Amazon Prime Video.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Maanvi and her fiance. We hope Maanvi reveals his identity soon.