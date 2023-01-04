SRK's Hilarious Reply To A Fan Who Asked ‘Pathaan Mein Salman Khan Ki Entry Kab Hogi' Will Crack You Up

With less than a month until Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hits theatres, the excitement around the film is increasing day by day. The most-awaited film marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. He was last seen in 2018 Zero. While the public waits for Pathaan's trailer, the film's song, Besharam Rang, has sparked outrage, resulting in massive protests calling for the film to be banned.

Despite the negative press surrounding the film, SRK's fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite star after a long absence. In the midst of the controversy, Shah Rukh Khan held a regular Twitter chat for his fans, #ASKSRK, and answered a few questions. A fan asked Shah Rukh about Salman Khan's entry in Pathaan, and SRK's funniest reply will definitely leave you in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently generating a lot of buzz on social media for his upcoming film Pathaan. Several reports have claimed that Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan, though nothing has been officially confirmed from the makers' side. SRK didn't say much about it, but a fan asked a question about the same during the chat session, and the actor had a funniest reply to his question.

He replied with this epic answer, "#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film, use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film (sic)."