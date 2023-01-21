Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Note For Her ‘Cute’ Bhai; See Unseen PIC

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2023, was among the most promising actors of his generation.

In a short span of time, he made his mark in the Hindi film industry with films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore among others.

However, he shocked the whole nation by allegedly committing suicide on June 14, 2020. Born on January 21, 1986, in Bihar, the actor breathed his last at the age of 34. He would have turned 37 today (January 21) if that unbelievable incident hadn't taken place.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him and penned an emotional note for her 'cute sa sweet sa bhai' on social media.

Along with the note, she also posted an unseen picture in which her daughter can be seen kissing the Raabta star on his cheeks.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai...Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon"

Well, the post is heartwarming and painful at the same time.

His fans too have been remembering him on social media and are trending 'Happy Birthday SSR' and '#SushantMoon' on Twitter.