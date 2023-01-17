Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Passes Away Days Before His Birth Anniversary, Sister Says 'You Joined...'

It's still hard to be believe that a talented artist like Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. Although it has been over two-and-half-years since his untimely death, fans have not been able to cope up with his loss. A few days ahead of his birth anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared an unfortunate news with us on social media.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT PET DOG DEATH

Priyanka Singh revealed that Sushant's pet dog Fudge passed away a few days before the actor's birth anniversary. She shared a post on her official Twitter handle to inform fans about the heartbreaking news.

Priyanka said that she was 'heartbroken' to know the news of SSR's pet dog's death. In her post, she mourned the demise of Fudge, who shared a close bond with the Kai Po Che Actor. Sushant's father took Fudge to his hometown Patna as the actor's pet dog was reportedly depressed following his death. Last year, Shweta Singh Kirti posted pictures with Fudge on her official Instagram handle.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S SISTER SHARES EMOTIONAL POST

Priyanka Singh took to social media to share two throwback photos along with a heartfelt note. She got emotional as she expressed her thoughts in the form of words. She said that Fudge joined his beloved friend's 'heavenly territory' as she mourned the death of the Pavitra Rishta actor's furry mate.

Fudge left for his heavenly abode, a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary. If the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor were alive, he would celebrate his 37th birthday on January 21, 2023.

"So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken," Priyanka Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out her tweet!

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

The Kedarnath actor was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan on June 14, 2020 at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. His father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, accusing them of abetment to suicide in July 2020. Three Central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were also arrested in connection with the alleged drugs case linked with Sushant's death.

Last year, the mortuary staff, who was present when Sushant's body was brough in to conduct post-mortem, claimed that it was not a case of suicide but murder.

Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant at Mumbai's Cooper hospital, while talking to ANI claimed that he saw injury marks on Sushant Singh Rajput's body.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S LAST FILM

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, which is the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, premiered on a leading OTT platform, a month after his death in July 2020. The romantic drama was made available for viewing free cost as Disney+Hotstar wanted to pay tribute to the talented actor.

The Mukesh Chhara directorial marked the Bollywood debut of Sanjana Sanghi.

We offer our condolences to Priyanka Singh and SSR's family.

Keep watching this space for more updates.