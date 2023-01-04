‘Special Friends’ Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Are Not Very Serious About The Relationship: Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia has been all over the headlines these days. The actress is rumoured to be dating Vijay Varma as of now. In fact, Filmibeat was the first to report that something is brewing between the couple. This isn't all. Tamannaah and Vijay had also flown to Goa to ring in the New Year together and were spotted kissing each other during the celebrations. Needless to say, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's rumoured affair is all over the headlines and fans are eagerly waiting to hear from the couple about the same.

And while Tamannaah and Vijay are yet to address the rumours, a recent report suggests that the duo is currently in the early phase of their relationship and is in no hurry to take it to the next level as of now. "It is in a casual space and not very serious. They clearly enjoy each other's company a lot and that is where it is as of now," a source was quoted saying to India Today. Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay were recently spotted at the airport as they returned from their vacation. Interestingly, both Tamannaah and Vijay were seen avoiding getting clicked with each other at the airport amid their dating rumours.

Talking about the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing the screen space with each other for the first time in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. It is an anthology and the duo will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's segment. Apart from this, Vijay will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is a murder mystery and is the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X.

On the other hand, Tamanaah will be seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh in Meher Ramesh's directorial Bhola Shankar. The film is the official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil movie Vedalam and will be hitting the screens on April 14, 2023.