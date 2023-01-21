Top Bollywood News: SRK On Kissing Scene In Pathaan, PICS Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Mandap & More

Hey folks. We are back with an exciting edition of Top Bollywood News just for you. In case you had a busy Saturday and couldn't keep a tab on the latest news headlines from the world of Hindi cinema, you need not worry. We will inform you about the important updates and share which celebrities hogged all the limelight on social media.

SRK On Kissing Scene In Pathaan SRK On Kissing Scene In Pathaan When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the person whom Pathan will kiss in the film, he came up with a witty reply. Wondering if there is a kissing scene in Pathaan? SRK's reply is enough to clear your queries. The Bollywood superstar responded to the fan in his own way and wrote, 'Pathaan kiss karne nahi, kick karne aaya hai.' Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023. Visuals From Athiya-KL Rahul's Wedding Mandap While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are yet to make an official announcement about their marriage, their wedding preparations are going on in full swing in Khandala. Ditching a destination wedding, the two lovebirds have decided to get hitched at Khandala, where Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in located. Rahul and Athiya will tie the knot in the presence of only selected family members and guests in a low-key ceremony. A video from Khandala is going viral on the internet and it gives us a glimpse of the mandap. Advertisement Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary On Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary, Sara Ali Khan cut a birthday cake along with kids on the sets of her film. She remembered her first co-star Sushant on his 37th birthday, singing the song for the late actor. 'Happiest Birthday Sushant. I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you're watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we've made you smile today too,' Sara wrote on her official Instagram handle. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Shoot Begins Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Shoot Begins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have joined hands together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is being produced by Pooja Entertainment. After months of extensive preparation, the makers have commenced the shoot with the Mahurat shot on Saturday (January 21) in Mumbai.

