Triptii Dimri 'Seals The Deal' With Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh; Find Out Details

Interestingly, Tripti Dimri rose to fame with Bulbul, which was released under Karnesh Sharma's banner, while her recent film Qala is also backed by Clean Slate Filmz, and the actress's performance in the movie was highly appreciated by Anushka Shamra. Tripti and Karnesh's rumoured love affair has been in the limelight for quite a while, but they have never spoken about it in public.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Trip Dimri spoke about the bond she shares with Ansuhska's brother, Karnesh Ssharma. "The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now, " she had said. Further, in the same interview, Tripti talked about her wedding plans and stated, "Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married."

Tripti made her debut with 2017's Poster Boys and was next seen in Laila Majnu the following year. Her last performance in Qala received critical acclaim and was highly liked by viewers. Meanwhile, up next, the actress has two films in the pipeline. The first of these is with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, followed by Rola. Both films are slated for a 2023 release.