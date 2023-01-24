Troll Who Called Shah Rukh Khan 'Femme Fatale' Gets A SASSY Reply From Actor, 'I Am Attractive In All Avatars'

In just a day, Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback movie Pathaan will hit theaters, and the actor is making all the right efforts to keep the excitement around the film high. Shah Rukh is returning to the big screen after four years with Pathaan, and the film has been touted as 2023's biggest release. Amid the hysteria, SRK took to his Twitter account to have a chitchat session with his fans with his usual fun #AskSRK session.

And, as expected, Shah Rukh, who is well-known for his wit and sense of humour, provided some amusing responses during the virtual interaction session with his fans. He was also seen thanking his fans for their support and love. Before beginning the session, SRK tweeted, "A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It's good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun."

Advertisement

Fans quickly dropped their questions, while one troll tried mocking Shah Ruk by sharing his old picture dressed as a woman and wrote "Femme fatale" with laughing emojis alongside the photo. SRK, who never holds back from giving an epic reply, said, "Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you."

Meanwhile, the original post of Shah Rukh dressed as a woman from an award show was shared by YRF on microblogging site, who is alos backing Pathaan read, "She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more."

Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan has already been declared a blockbuster, with over a million tickets sold. The film has also revived around 25 shut single-screen theatres across India and is reported to be released in 2500 screens across globe.