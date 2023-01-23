‘Aise Rom-Com Ka Hi Intezaar Tha’ Fans In Love With Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer

After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have unveiled its trailer today (January 23) at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer will be released in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.

The romantic comedy, directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, is set to hit the big screens on 8 March, coinciding with the Holi festival. The trailer has been released on the official Twitter handle of T-series with the caption, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!"

Take a look at the post below:

The official trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shows the lead characters exploring modern relationships and a happy breakup.

Music for the film is composed by Pritam and is said to have some great songs that will appeal to all sections of the audience. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are coming together and fans are already loving their sizzling chemistry in the film. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in key roles, with a cameo from Kartik Aaryan. Comedian Anubhan Singh Bassi is making his big-screen debut with the rom-com in which he's playing the pivotal role of Ranbir's friend.

Here's the YouTube link:

The trailer has been getting a positive response from moviegoers who were eagerly waiting for a rom-com. Reacting to the trailer, a Twitter user wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer is like a breath of fresh air; looks so fun and quirky! We were deprived of proper rom com for so long. Visuals are amazing stunning and the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha look absolutely stunning."

Another social media user tweeted, "Aise Rom-Com ka hi to intezaar tha. Hotness overloaded... plus paari si love story. Abb aayega na maza. Specially Tere Pyaar Mein song by Arijit Singh. Music and this movie is going to be blockbuster

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer"

A third comment read, "come in mind #tamasha movie first half after after watching #RanbirKapoor #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer loved it... vibe to aa rhi hai #anubhavsinghbassi bhai ko dekh comedy ka bhi aa rha #ShraddhaKapoor you are first never forget & #LuvRanjan magic aaha #pritam music"

Here are the reactions: