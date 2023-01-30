Urfi Javed Bashes Kangana Ranaut Over ‘Country Loves Only Khans' Remark; The Latter Responds

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines since her Twitter account was restored. She is currently in the news for making sly digs at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box-office success, claiming Bollywood has been spreading hate against Hindus and India has always loved only Khans and admired Muslim actresses. Reacting to Kangana's remarks, reality show star Urfi Javed slammed her for dividing art based on religion and playing the religion card.

WHAT DID KANGANA TWEET?

Reacting to a film producer's tweet that read, "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular."

To which Kangana Ranaut responded, saying, "Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

URFI JAVED'S REACTION

After Kangana's take on Pathaan's went viral, social media influencer Urfi Javed took to her Twitter and questioned Kangana for creating religion-based hatred. Urfi wrote, "Oh my gosh! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

KANGANA RANAUT RETALIATES

Minutes after Urfi Javed tweeted, Kangana Ranaut, known for not keeping quiet, went ahead to reply Urfi and tweeted, "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it's not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?"

Earlier on Monday, Urfi Javed called out Kangana Ranaut for comparing herself with Shah Rukh Khan after criticising it multiple times. Further, an admirer of SRK, Urfi, also asked Kangana not to play the religion card.