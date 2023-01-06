Love Or Stalking? Internet Divided As Urvashi Shares Pic Of Kokilaben Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted

Ace Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been all over the headlines ever since he met a major car accident and suffered severe injuries. It was reported that Rishabh was on his way back home to celebrate New Year with his family when his car hit the divider. And while he was rushed to the local hospital, the recent update suggested that Rishabh is currently recovering at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. As the nation has been praying for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela made the heads turn as she shared a pic of Kokilaben Hospital in her Instagram stories. Her post has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

A major section of society has termed the behaviour as stalking and even claimed to be mental harassment for Rishabh. A Twitter user wrote, "This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name". Another user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame. He is Not Well went Through a Major accident. This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment!". Calling it a publicity stunt, one of the users wrote, "This is simply mental harassment or does she need a Psychiatrist? If in place of her #RishabhPant did something like this he would have been behind the bars and rn everyone would have been walking with placards. Do men don't have Rights? #UrvashiRautela. Cheap publicity".

On the other hand, some people are even wondering if Urvashi is in love with Rishabh Pant. A Twitter user tweeted, "Didi ko pyaar hai par keh nahi pa rahi hai". Another one shared a witty post and wrote, "I want someone who love me like #UrvashiRautela".

For the uninitiated, Urvashi Rautela had shared a cryptic post on social media as the news of Rishabh Pant's accident had surfaced online. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Urvashi wrote, "I pray for you & your family's wellbeing".