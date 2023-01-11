Vamika Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharma Showers Daughter With Kisses, Virat Kohli's Reaction Is Unmissable

Vamika Kohli birthday: We cannot thank Anushka Sharma enough for blessing our Instagram feed with the cutest photo ever. As her daughter Vamika turned a year older on Wednesday (January 11), the Bollywood diva treated the fans with an adorable photo on social media. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sharing a cute moment in the snap that is going viral on the internet.

ANUSHKA SHARMA'S PIC WITH VAMIKA

As her baby girl celebrated her second birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note for her. Giving us a sweet snap, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open." The mum can be seen showering Vamika Kohli with kisses and love in the unseen photo.

Can you guess how Virat Kohli reacted? The doting dad liked the Instagram post. Fans have also flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl after three years of marriage on January 11, 2021. They had created ripples on the internet after they announced her pregnancy. Unlike other celebrity couples, Virushka have decided to not reveal the face of their child.

The duo requested the media and paparazzi to respect the privacy of their child and not click her photos. Last year, Anushka issued a statement when photos of Vamika were circulated following an Indian cricket team match.

ANUSHKA SHARMA UPCOMING FILMS

The Pari star will make her return to Hindi cinema with Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, which has been directed by Prosit Roy, will premiere on Netflix. Last month, Anushka Sharma wrapped up the shoot of her comeback project. From London to Mumbai, the actress has shot the film in several cities.

Here's wishing Vamika a very happy birthday!