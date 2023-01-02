EXCL: Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Vijay Varma; Couple Spotted Kissing In Goa As They Celebrate New Year Together

There's a popular saying that 'Ishq aur mushq chupaaye nahi chupta'. This is evident in the showbiz industry wherein every new couple tends to make the headlines. Interestingly, as the tinselvile is still engulfed with the New Year celebrations, a new pair of love birds has been creating a buzz in the town. Wondering who it is? Well, it's Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Filmibeat has exclusively learnt that Tamannaah is dating Vijay and the two are head over heels in love with each other. Although they haven't made their relationship official, their recent hangouts have spilled the beans about their love affair.

In fact, Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's residence on the actress' birthday on December 21. It was evident from Vijay's blue and light brown coloured sweatshirt. To note, he was seen wearing the sweatshirt in one of his interviews with Filmibeat and was clicked in the same dua colour sweatshirt. Though he did try to hide to face, but his sweatshirt narrated the story. But this isn't all. The new couple of the town had even flown to Goa for New Year celebrations.

Advertisement