10 Years Of 2 States: Not Arjun Kapoor, But THIS Bollywood Star Was The First Choice For The Role Of Krish

Arjun Kapoor Wasn't The First Choice For 2 States: Arjun Kapoor's role in the movie 2 States is one of the most notable characters he had played in his entire career. However, not everyone is aware of the fact that Arjun Kapoor wasn't the first choice for the movie to play the role of Krish Malhotra. But can you guess who it was?

3 Superstars Rejected The Role That Landed On Arjun Kapoor

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was the first choice of the producer to play the role of Krish Malhotra. It was because of his enigmatic charm and sophisticated aura that brought the producers to offer the role to him. However, the reason is yet unknown why he rejected the project in the first place.

